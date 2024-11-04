Researcher Christine Wilkinson to Present: April 26

A group of biology graduate students received an EWU Board of Trustees Diversity Initiative Grant to bring Christine Wilkinson, PhD, a postdoctoral associate at UC Berkeley and the California Academy of Sciences, to the Cheney campus.

Wilkerson’s research takes an intersectional, environmental justice approach to the study and management of human-wildlife interactions. In addition, Wilderson co-founded Black Mammalogists Week and maintains an active social media presence on TikTok and Instagram for their Queer is Natural series.

Wilkinson will deliver a presentation, 2-3 p.m., Friday, April 26, in JFK Auditorium, as part of the university’s Earth/Sustainability Week happenings.