Required Training for New Employees

All new employees, including student employees, are required to complete Title IX, Hazing, DEI & Ethics (Policy Workshop) training for employees. The training is available both in-person and virtually, via Zoom.

If you are a new employee, please attend one of the following scheduled trainings:

Wednesday, April 12 |1- 4 p.m. | Zoom

Tuesday, April 25 | 9 a.m.-noon | Tawanka 215

No pre-registration is required. We appreciate your time and participation!

Release time must be coordinated with your supervisor. Please contact Stephanie Bradley with questions and/or accommodation requests at 509.359.4811 or sbradley5@ewu.edu.

*Please note that the first two hours of the sessions cover required Title IX, Hazing and DEI training. The third hour covers Ethics and Records. Although Ethics and Records training isn’t required, we encourage new employees to attend the entire session.