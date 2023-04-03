Required Training for New Employees

Home » Required Training for New Employees

All new employees, including student employees, are required to complete Title IX, Hazing, DEI & Ethics (Policy Workshop) training for employees. The training is available both in-person and virtually, via Zoom.

If you are a new employee, please attend one of the following scheduled trainings:

Wednesday, April 12 |1- 4 p.m. | Zoom 

Tuesday, April 25 | 9 a.m.-noon | Tawanka 215

No pre-registration is required. We appreciate your time and participation!

Release time must be coordinated with your supervisor. Please contact Stephanie Bradley with questions and/or accommodation requests at 509.359.4811 or sbradley5@ewu.edu.

*Please note that the first two hours of the sessions cover required Title IX, Hazing and DEI training. The third hour covers Ethics and Records. Although Ethics and Records training isn’t required, we encourage new employees to attend the entire session.

Have Feedback?

We strive to make this website the best it can be. If you have questions or comments about this website, we welcome your input. Let us know what you think.

Feedback

CAMPUS SAFETY

509.359.6498 Office

509.359.6498 Cheney

509.358.7995 Spokane

police@ewu.edu

EWU Police

records & registration

509.359.2321

regonline@ewu.edu

Records & Registration

need tech assistance?

509.359.2247

helpdesk@ewu.edu

HelpDesk

ewu accessibility

509.359.6871

accessibility@ewu.edu

EWU Accessibility

site directory

Website Directory

student affairs

509.359.7924

dos@ewu.edu

Student Affairs

university housing

509.359.2451

housing@ewu.edu

Housing & Residential Life

register to vote

Register to Vote (RCW 29A.08.310)

follow us

FaceBook
Twitter
YouTube
Instagram
LinkedIn

eastern washington university

509.359.6200

Contact Us

Eastern Washington University

© 2023 INSIDE.EWU.EDU

Eastern Washington University