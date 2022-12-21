Reminder About Upcoming Timesheets and Holidays

To be paid for a holiday, employees must be in paid status (sick leave, vacation leave, compensatory time, personal holiday or time worked) on their regular, scheduled workday preceding the holiday.

There is no “holiday” time sheet code at EWU. Employees that are required to report all hours every pay period should enter their holiday time under the time sheet earn code of Reported Hours Worked.

Upcoming paid holidays (observed)

• Christmas: Monday, Dec. 26

• New Year’s Day: Monday, Jan. 2, 2023

• Martin Luther King, Jr. Day: Monday, Jan. 16, 2023

Click on this link for detailed instructions on time sheets and holiday pay.