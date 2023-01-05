Registration Open for EWU Bloomsday Corporate Cup Teams

Registration Open for EWU Bloomsday Corporate Cup Teams

The annual 12K Bloomsday run will be held on Sunday, May 7, and it is time to organize this year’s EWU Corporate Cup teams.

Most teams are non-competitive, with a large number of university participants walking and even pushing strollers for the race.  Our guiding philosophy is inclusivity, good health, and the demonstration of EWU’s community spirit in Spokane.  

As usual, there will be one seeded team. The highly-competitive seeded team from EWU has a 24-year streak of winning the Corporate Cup. The Corporate Cup is considered the race within the big race, in which runners representing different businesses compete for the most points based on their times.

The streak started in 1997, as chronicled in this Spokesman-Review article, and EWU Red has featured a variety of great runners over the years.

Some teams have department names. If you are interested in joining an EWU team, DO NOT register as an individual administrator. Be sure to CC team members to get a premium starting position, a high-tech shirt, picnic treats in the park and a team photo. The cost is $57 for full-time employees who work 30 or more hours a week.

To participate, please notify Grant Smith at gsmith@ewu.edu as soon as possible (first come, first served). Be sure to include your full name, address (with zip code), email address, contact phone, date of birth, age as of May 7, 2023, gender, optimal finish time (or pace per mile), preferred tech-shirt size for the run, the number of previous Bloomsday runs, and if you ran the race last year.  Also, let us know if your contact information has data changed since last year.

If you have questions, email gsmith@ewu.edu or call Grant at 509.570.3324. 

Eastern Washington University