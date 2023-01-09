Register to Attend an SRA Informational Session on Jan. 17 or 18

On Dec. 9, President McMahan announced the decision to conduct a strategic resource allocation (SRA) process to examine the ways in which EWU’s resources are invested in both academic programs and support functions.

The president has appointed Provost Jonathan Anderson and Vice President Mary Voves to serve as the co-champions for this process. The goal through all stages is to provide opportunities for broad campus involvement that will contribute to collaboration and transparency.

On Tuesday, Jan. 17, and Wednesday, Jan. 18, EWU will offer four half-day informational sessions for faculty and staff. These sessions, led by consultant Larry Goldstein, will include a detailed presentation describing a typical SRA process, as well as the opportunity to ask questions and engage in group exercises with colleagues.

Please make every effort to attend one of the four sessions offered in-person at the Cheney campus on Jan. 17-18. Each session can accommodate up to 120 participants, so RSVP on the SRA site as soon as possible and ensure your calendars are clear for the entirety of the informational session. There are no remote participation options available for the sessions. If you are unable to attend a session, a recording of the session and a slide deck from the presentation will be posted to the SRA website for later viewing.

If you have any questions, please email sra@ewu.edu.