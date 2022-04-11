Register for the 26th Annual African American Graduation Ceremony

EWU will be hosting the 26th Annual African American Graduation Ceremony, honoring African American graduates, from 1-4 p.m. on Saturday, April 23, at Reese Court.

Eastern students are welcome to participate by registering online through Tuesday, April 12, or by reaching out to Rosie Rodriguez-Erechar, coordinator and recruiter for Africana studies, through Friday, April 15. Rodriguez-Erechar can be reached by email at rrodriguez2@ewu.edu.

Registration is open for students graduating from Eastern Washington University, Gonzaga University, Whitworth University, Washington State University, Spokane Community College, Spokane Falls Community College and area high schools.

Doors open at 1 p.m. and the ceremony will begin at 2 p.m. Food and drinks will be provided. A

A Zoom link is available for families and friends to watch the ceremony from a distance. For questions, please contact rrodriguez2@ewu.edu