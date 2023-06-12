Register for the 2024 Inclusive Leadership Program

The Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion is offering a 2024 Inclusive Leadership Program that begins in January and continues through May. The deadline to apply is Sunday, Dec. 31.

The program, open to students, faculty and staff, is offered free of charge thanks to generous support from U.S. Bank. 

Participants in the program meet once a month for exercises and coursework that develops values and competencies that foster effective and inclusive leaders. The goal of the workshops is to cultivate strong leadership on EWU campuses, and in overall industry, that better reflects the demographics of our faculty, staff and students.

To learn more and access the application, due on Dec. 31, please go online to the ODEI website. For questions about the program, please contact Kim Davis, senior director for diversity and inclusion, at kdavis2@ewu.edu.

