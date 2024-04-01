Register For EWU Bloomsday Teams

Registration recently opened for the annual 12K Bloomsday race, which is scheduled for Sunday, May 5, this year.

It has become a tradition for EWU employees to walk or run the race as teams. Most EWU Corporate Cup teams are non-competitive. There will be at least one seeded team, but most participants are walkers, and some are even pushing little ones in strollers. The guiding philosophy is inclusivity, good health, and our demonstration of community spirit in Spokane.

Although walkers and runners of all abilities are welcome, it is notable that the EWU Red team logged its 24th straight Corporate Cup win last year!

Please spread the word to anyone who might be interested and think about putting together department teams. Teams will be filled on a first come, first served basis.

Registration for EWU teams is coordinated by Professor Grant W. Smith. Please notify Smith via email with the following registration information by Feb. 23 – and much sooner if funding is limited or if you wish to be on a specific department or unit team.

If you’d like to join your peers on the Bloomsday course, here are some specifics:

Be sure not to register online as an individual if you’re a full-time employee (30 hrs +) and interested in joining any of the EWU Corporate Cup teams.

A $63 fee gets you a premium starting position, a high-tech shirt, picnic treats in the park, a tote bag, free storage and security of the bag, and a team photo.

Please send all of the following data in a new email to gsmith@ewu.edu:

Full name

Full postal address (including zip code)

Email address

Primary phone

Date of birth

Age as of May 5

Gender

Optimal finish time (or pace per mile)

Preferred singlet size (tech shirt for the race)

Finisher’s T-shirt size

The approximate number of previous Bloomsday runs

Did you run the race last year?

And, has your data changed since last year?

If you have questions, please email Grant Smith at gsmith@ewu.edu.