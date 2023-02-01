Register for Eagle Career Network Kickoff

Join the Eagle Career Network for a night of networking and celebration! Learn about how EWU’s online mentoring platform can help you along your professional journey from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 9 in PUB 317/319.

Get to know the Eagle Career Network (ECN) – Explore the Who, What and Why behind this invaluable resource.

Here are some benefits:

  • Networking and Knowledge: Connect with mentors, mentees and fellow Eagles.
  • Delicious Food: Enjoy a delectable spread including meatballs, chicken skewers, hummus and pita, fruit and cheese tray, and veggies and dip.
  • Sweet Treats: Satisfy your sweet tooth with brownies, assorted desserts and rice crispy treat. There’s Eagle punch too!
  • Swag: Receive ECN swag to show off your Eagle pride.
  • Complimentary Headshots: Get a professional headshot for your LinkedIn profile.
  • Special Guests: Hear from a panel of mentors and mentees who have benefited from the Eagle Career Network.
  • Prizes and giveaways!

Don’t miss out on this opportunity to network, learn and celebrate with your fellow Eagles! Mark your calendars and RSVP today.

