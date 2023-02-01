Register for Eagle Career Network Kickoff

Join the Eagle Career Network for a night of networking and celebration! Learn about how EWU’s online mentoring platform can help you along your professional journey from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 9 in PUB 317/319.

Get to know the Eagle Career Network (ECN) – Explore the Who, What and Why behind this invaluable resource.

Here are some benefits:

Networking and Knowledge: Connect with mentors, mentees and fellow Eagles.

Delicious Food: Enjoy a delectable spread including meatballs, chicken skewers, hummus and pita, fruit and cheese tray, and veggies and dip.

Sweet Treats: Satisfy your sweet tooth with brownies, assorted desserts and rice crispy treat. There’s Eagle punch too!

Swag: Receive ECN swag to show off your Eagle pride.

Complimentary Headshots: Get a professional headshot for your LinkedIn profile.

Special Guests: Hear from a panel of mentors and mentees who have benefited from the Eagle Career Network.

Prizes and giveaways!

Don’t miss out on this opportunity to network, learn and celebrate with your fellow Eagles! Mark your calendars and RSVP today.