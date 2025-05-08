Red Turf Takeover at One Spokane Stadium: Aug. 14

Get ready, Spokane — EWU Football is taking over One Spokane Stadium for an unforgettable evening of Eagle pride.



Join us on Thursday, Aug. 14, for an action-packed event featuring a live football scrimmage, team autographs, swag giveaways and the opportunity to connect with fellow Eags. This event is free, family-friendly and open to the public.



Gates open at 5 p.m., and the scrimmage kicks off at 6 p.m., followed by a meet and greet with the team. The EWU Eagle Store will be on-site selling official EWU merchandise to help you gear up for the season.



The first 509 fans through the gates will receive a complimentary hot dog. Bring your family, wear your red and help us kick off the season with Red Turf Nation.