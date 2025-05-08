Red Turf Takeover at One Spokane Stadium: Aug. 14

Get ready, Spokane — EWU Football is taking over One Spokane Stadium for an unforgettable evening of Eagle pride.

Join us on Thursday, Aug. 14, for an action-packed event featuring a live football scrimmage, team autographs, swag giveaways and the opportunity to connect with fellow Eags. This event is free, family-friendly and open to the public.

Gates open at 5 p.m., and the scrimmage kicks off at 6 p.m., followed by a meet and greet with the team. The EWU Eagle Store will be on-site selling official EWU merchandise to help you gear up for the season.

The first 509 fans through the gates will receive a complimentary hot dog. Bring your family, wear your red and help us kick off the season with Red Turf Nation. 

Have Feedback?

We strive to make this website the best it can be. If you have questions or comments about this website, we welcome your input. Let us know what you think.

Feedback

CAMPUS SAFETY

509.359.6498 Office

509.359.7676 Cheney

509.358.7995 Spokane

police@ewu.edu

EWU Police

records & registration

509.359.2321

regonline@ewu.edu

Records & Registration

need tech assistance?

509.359.2247

helpdesk@ewu.edu

HelpDesk

ewu accessibility

509.359.6871

accessibility@ewu.edu

EWU Accessibility

site directory

Website Directory

student affairs

509.359.7924

dos@ewu.edu

Student Affairs

university housing

509.359.2451

housing@ewu.edu

Housing & Residential Life

register to vote

Register to Vote (RCW 29A.08.310)

follow us

FaceBook
Twitter
YouTube
Instagram
LinkedIn

eastern washington university

509.359.6200

Contact Us

Eastern Washington University

© 2025 INSIDE.EWU.EDU

Eastern Washington University