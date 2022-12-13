Records Storage is Going Digital

On July 1, 2023, the University Records Storage building will no longer accept non-archival, paper-based records.

For EWU to continue to be nimble, flexible and efficient, we must move away from paper-based processes and resources to an all-electronic environment.

Records Management has been working in collaboration with IT to create space for digital records, and retention policies, in Etrieve. In the months between December 2022 and July 2023, we will reach out to everyone who, in the last four years, has sent us boxes for storage. We will discuss our new ‘scan and toss’ procedures and arrange for proper departmental training. In addition, we want to ensure that all legacy and archival paper records are transferred to records storage prior to July 1, 2023.

Working together we can make Eastern Washington University more sustainable and resilient as we transition towards digital records. Please contact Records Management with any questions and to schedule a consultation to help your office transition.



