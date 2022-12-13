Records Storage is Going Digital

Home » Records Storage is Going Digital

On July 1, 2023, the University Records Storage building will no longer accept non-archival, paper-based records.

For EWU to continue to be nimble, flexible and efficient, we must move away from paper-based processes and resources to an all-electronic environment.

Records Management has been working in collaboration with IT to create space for digital records, and retention policies, in Etrieve. In the months between December 2022 and July 2023, we will reach out to everyone who, in the last four years, has sent us boxes for storage. We will discuss our new ‘scan and toss’ procedures and arrange for proper departmental training. In addition, we want to ensure that all legacy and archival paper records are transferred to records storage prior to July 1, 2023.

Working together we can make Eastern Washington University more sustainable and resilient as we transition towards digital records. Please contact Records Management with any questions and to schedule a consultation to help your office transition.

Have Feedback?

We strive to make this website the best it can be. If you have questions or comments about this website, we welcome your input. Let us know what you think.

Feedback

Campus Safety

509.359.6498 Office

509.359.6498 Cheney

509.358.7995 Spokane

police@ewu.edu

EWU Police

Records & Registration

509.359.2321

regonline@ewu.edu

Records & Registration

Need Tech Assistance?

509.359.2247

helpdesk@ewu.edu

HelpDesk

EWU ACCESSIBILITY

509.359.6871

accessibility@ewu.edu

EWU Accessibility

site directory

Website Directory

Student Affairs

509.359.7924

dos@ewu.edu

Student Affairs

University Housing

509.359.2451

housing@ewu.edu

Housing & Residential Life

Register to Vote

Register to Vote (RCW 29A.08.310)

FOLLOW US

FaceBook
Twitter
YouTube
Instagram
LinkedIn

Eastern Washington University

509.359.6200

Contact Us

Eastern Washington University

© 2022 INSIDE.EWU.EDU

Eastern Washington University