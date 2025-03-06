Recognition Celebration for Provost Anderson: June 10

Please join us in celebrating Provost Jon Anderson and his many contributions to Eastern Washington University at a special recognition event from 2 – 4 p.m. on Tuesday, June 10 at the Showalter Rotunda!

Over the past three years, Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Jonathan Anderson has played a pivotal role in shaping the future of EWU. His leadership has guided us through significant milestones—from co-championing the SRA process and leading the development of our new strategic plan, to securing reaccreditation and helping to position Eastern as the region’s polytechnic university.

Provost Anderson has led efforts to reduce DFW rates, gain legislative approval to pursue applied doctoral programs, and reaffirm our shared commitment to student success, and his impact at EWU will be felt for many years.

Let’s gather to thank Provost Anderson for his dedication and to wish him well as he returns to faculty.