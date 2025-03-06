Recognition Celebration for Provost Anderson: June 10

Please join us in celebrating Provost Jon Anderson and his many contributions to Eastern Washington University at a special recognition event from 2 – 4 p.m. on Tuesday, June 10 at the Showalter Rotunda!

Over the past three years, Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Jonathan Anderson has played a pivotal role in shaping the future of EWU. His leadership has guided us through significant milestones—from co-championing the SRA process and leading the development of our new strategic plan, to securing reaccreditation and helping to position Eastern as the region’s polytechnic university.

Provost Anderson has led efforts to reduce DFW rates, gain legislative approval to pursue applied doctoral programs, and reaffirm our shared commitment to student success, and his impact at EWU will be felt for many years.

Let’s gather to thank Provost Anderson for his dedication and to wish him well as he returns to faculty.

Have Feedback?

We strive to make this website the best it can be. If you have questions or comments about this website, we welcome your input. Let us know what you think.

Feedback

CAMPUS SAFETY

509.359.6498 Office

509.359.7676 Cheney

509.358.7995 Spokane

police@ewu.edu

EWU Police

records & registration

509.359.2321

regonline@ewu.edu

Records & Registration

need tech assistance?

509.359.2247

helpdesk@ewu.edu

HelpDesk

ewu accessibility

509.359.6871

accessibility@ewu.edu

EWU Accessibility

site directory

Website Directory

student affairs

509.359.7924

dos@ewu.edu

Student Affairs

university housing

509.359.2451

housing@ewu.edu

Housing & Residential Life

register to vote

Register to Vote (RCW 29A.08.310)

follow us

FaceBook
Twitter
YouTube
Instagram
LinkedIn

eastern washington university

509.359.6200

Contact Us

Eastern Washington University

© 2025 INSIDE.EWU.EDU

Eastern Washington University