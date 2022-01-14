Receive W-2 Forms Electronically From EWU Payroll

Home » Receive W-2 Forms Electronically From EWU Payroll

Eastern Washington University offers our employees the option to have Form W-2 (Employee’s Wage and Tax Statement) electronically furnished as an alternative to receiving a paper form. The deadline for submitting your consent for an electronic Form W-2 is Jan. 21.

Signing up to receive your annual W-2 electronically can be done on EagleNET in five simple steps:

1. Select the Employee Tab
2. Select Tax Forms
3. Select Electronic W-2 Consent
4 .Check the box to consent to receive W-2 electronically
5. Then click Submit

Once consent is given, it remains in place until the employee changes the election. If you do not elect to receive your W-2 electronically, it is your responsibility to ensure your permanent address is correct in EagleNet.

All W-2 forms will be made available online, via EagleNET, by Jan. 31.

Please contact the Payroll Office at 509.359.2325 with any questions.

Have Feedback?

We strive to make this website the best it can be. If you have questions or comments about this website, we welcome your input. Let us know what you think.

Feedback

Campus Safety

509.359.6498 Office

509.359.7676 Cheney

509.358.7995 Spokane

police@ewu.edu

EWU Police

Records & Registration

509.359.2321

regonline@ewu.edu

Records & Registration

Need Tech Assistance?

509.359.6498 Office

helpdesk@ewu.edu

HelpDesk

EWU ACCESSIBILITY

509.359.6871

accessibility@ewu.edu

EWU Accessibility

Student Affairs

509.359.7924

dos@ewu.edu

Student Affairs

University Housing

509.359.2451

housing@ewu.edu

Housing & Residential Life

Register to Vote

Register to Vote (RCW 29A.08.310)

FOLLOW US

FaceBook
Twitter
YouTube
Instagram
LinkedIn

Eastern Washington University

509.359.6200

Contact Us

Eastern Washington University

© 2022 INSIDE.EWU.EDU

Eastern Washington University