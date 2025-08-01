Q-Camp Applications Are Open!

The Eagle Pride Center welcomes incoming LGBTQ+ students and their allies to a FREE one-day program aimed at building community.

Q-Camp is an orientation program focused on community building, empowerment and a developing a sense of belonging for first-year LGBTQ+ students and their allies. Incoming students can connect with other first-year students, learn about the resources on EWU’s campus, as well as in the wider Spokane area, and practice advocating for themselves while navigating higher education for the first time. All new and incoming students with an interest in LGBTQ+ student life are welcome to join!

This is a FREE one day program that takes place on Friday, Sept. 19, right after move-in day.

Registration is available online. Sign-up right away so you don’t miss out on this great opportunity to jump-start your Fall quarter!