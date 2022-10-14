Public Service Loan Forgiveness Program Webinars

Home » Public Service Loan Forgiveness Program Webinars

Have you sought to apply for the Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) program, but have more questions than answers?

The Washington Student Achievement Council (WSAC) is conducting a series of webinars called Understanding PSLF & the Limited Waiver Opportunity to help answer questions surrounding the processThe webinars will cover the public service loan forgiveness application, which closes on Oct. 31, for student loan programs. EWU has been asked to provide this information on behalf of the WSAC. All questions regarding the program and webinars should be directed to loanadvocate@wsac.wa.gov. Information about the public service loan forgiveness program, and webinar registration information and links, can be found on the Washington Student Achievement Council websiteBelow is a list of webinars and dates.

Webinar description:
In the webinars, the WSAC Advocate will cover all things regarding the PSLF and the PSLF waiver. Understanding what is required, and knowing where and how to take the first steps to qualify for this opportunity, can be confusing. the WSAC webinars will cover types of loans, repayment plans, eligibility requirements and how to take advantage of the PSLF limited waiver opportunity before it ends this month. The webinars will include time for questions as well as links to resources so you can take the next steps and navigate your way through the process. Register today using one of the following links or view a recording of the webinar here.

Dates and Links:
• Tuesday, Oct. 18 at 2 p.m.
• Tuesday, Oct. 18 at 7:30 p.m.
• Thursday, Oct. 20 at 9:30 a.m.
• Monday, Oct. 24 at 12 p.m.
• Monday, Oct. 24 at 7:00 p.m.
• Tuesday, Oct. 25 at 1 p.m.
• Wednesday, Oct. 26 at 10 a.m.
• Thursday, Oct. 27 at 2 p.m.
• Friday, Oct. 28 at 10 a.m.

Have Feedback?

We strive to make this website the best it can be. If you have questions or comments about this website, we welcome your input. Let us know what you think.

Feedback

Campus Safety

509.359.6498 Office

509.359.6498 Cheney

509.358.7995 Spokane

police@ewu.edu

EWU Police

Records & Registration

509.359.2321

regonline@ewu.edu

Records & Registration

Need Tech Assistance?

509.359.2247

helpdesk@ewu.edu

HelpDesk

EWU ACCESSIBILITY

509.359.6871

accessibility@ewu.edu

EWU Accessibility

site directory

Website Directory

Student Affairs

509.359.7924

dos@ewu.edu

Student Affairs

University Housing

509.359.2451

housing@ewu.edu

Housing & Residential Life

Register to Vote

Register to Vote (RCW 29A.08.310)

FOLLOW US

FaceBook
Twitter
YouTube
Instagram
LinkedIn

Eastern Washington University

509.359.6200

Contact Us

Eastern Washington University

© 2022 INSIDE.EWU.EDU

Eastern Washington University