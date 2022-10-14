Public Service Loan Forgiveness Program Webinars

Have you sought to apply for the Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) program, but have more questions than answers?

The Washington Student Achievement Council (WSAC) is conducting a series of webinars called Understanding PSLF & the Limited Waiver Opportunity to help answer questions surrounding the process. The webinars will cover the public service loan forgiveness application, which closes on Oct. 31, for student loan programs. EWU has been asked to provide this information on behalf of the WSAC. All questions regarding the program and webinars should be directed to loanadvocate@wsac.wa.gov. Information about the public service loan forgiveness program, and webinar registration information and links, can be found on the Washington Student Achievement Council website. Below is a list of webinars and dates.

Webinar description:

In the webinars, the WSAC Advocate will cover all things regarding the PSLF and the PSLF waiver. Understanding what is required, and knowing where and how to take the first steps to qualify for this opportunity, can be confusing. the WSAC webinars will cover types of loans, repayment plans, eligibility requirements and how to take advantage of the PSLF limited waiver opportunity before it ends this month. The webinars will include time for questions as well as links to resources so you can take the next steps and navigate your way through the process. Register today using one of the following links or view a recording of the webinar here.

Dates and Links:

• Tuesday, Oct. 18 at 2 p.m.

• Tuesday, Oct. 18 at 7:30 p.m.

• Thursday, Oct. 20 at 9:30 a.m.

• Monday, Oct. 24 at 12 p.m.

• Monday, Oct. 24 at 7:00 p.m.

• Tuesday, Oct. 25 at 1 p.m.

• Wednesday, Oct. 26 at 10 a.m.

• Thursday, Oct. 27 at 2 p.m.

• Friday, Oct. 28 at 10 a.m.