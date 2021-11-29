Public Hearing to Discuss Proposed Policy Changes

EWU will conduct a public hearing on proposed amendments to several WACs and university policies at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, at Tawanka 215A.

Those who are unable to attend in person may contact Annika Scharosch (ascharosch@ewu.edu) for a Zoom option.

Written comments may also be submitted to Annika Scharosch, Associate Vice President for Civil Rights, Compliance and Enterprise Risk Management, at ascharosch@ewu.edu or via mail to Tawanka 211. Comments may also be made online on the policy website. Written comments must be submitted by Dec. 7.

Proposed rule and policy changes may be viewed on the University Policy Administration website. Proposed changes include: