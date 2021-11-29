Public Hearing to Discuss Proposed Policy Changes

EWU will conduct a public hearing on proposed amendments to several WACs and university policies at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, at Tawanka 215A.
Those who are unable to attend in person may contact Annika Scharosch (ascharosch@ewu.edu) for a Zoom option.
Written comments may also be submitted to Annika Scharosch, Associate Vice President for Civil Rights, Compliance and Enterprise Risk Management, at ascharosch@ewu.edu or via mail to Tawanka 211. Comments may also be made online on the policy website. Written comments must be submitted by Dec. 7.
Proposed rule and policy changes may be viewed on the University Policy Administration website. Proposed changes include:
- WAC 172-108-110: This policy sets forth the process for imposing fines on students who do not comply with the university’s immunization requirements.
- WAC 172-121-122: Student Conduct Code: These modifications are made to the rules for the admission of testimony in Title IX student proceedings.
- EWU Policy 402-05: Title IX Investigations and Hearings: These modifications are made to the rules for admission of testimony in Title IX employee proceedings.
- EWU Policy 402-06: Pregnancy and Parental Leave: This proposal is to change a previous guideline into a policy. This policy identifies options and rights for pregnant and parenting students and employees.
- EWU Policy 403-01: Holidays and Religious Accommodations: This makes revisions to the process for requesting religious accommodations at EWU.
- EWU Policy 603-01: Campus Safety, Security and Crime Prevention: This modifies the notification process for students who are registered sex offenders.