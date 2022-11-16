Public Hearing on Proposed Policy Changes

EWU will conduct a public hearing on proposed changes to the Student Conduct Code and a number of university policies at 8 .m. on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022 in Tawanka 215A.

The purpose of the hearing is for the university community to provide input on the proposed policy changes. The proposed changes to the Student Conduct Code and other university policies may be viewed on the university’s policy website under Review Policies in Process. Anyone needing an accommodation should contact Annika Scharosch at least two days in advance at 509.359.6724 or ascharosch@ewu.edu.

Comments may also be submitted on the policy website or emailed to the policy administrator, Annika Scharosch, at ascharosch@ewu.edu or 211 Tawanka Hall. Written comments must be submitted by noon on Nov. 29.

Proposed changes include:

(1) EWU Policy 101-03: Addressing the Board of Trustees adds language about how to participate in public comment periods during virtual Board of Trustee meetings. Indicates that all materials submitted to or comments made to the Board of Trustees are open public records. By participating in the process, participants consent to the recording and disclosure of their name, image and comments.

(2) EWU Policy 201-03: External Communications clarifies that while university employees may speak to the media about their specific areas of expertise, they may only speak on behalf of the university when specifically authorized to do so. Encourages all employees to notify Media Relations before speaking with the media.

(3) EWU Policy 201-06: Subpoenas, Public Records and Service of Process (new) directs all EWU employees to immediately forward any public records, subpoenas, summons, search warrants and court orders to the Public Records Manager and/or Risk Management. Indicates that the Public Records Manager and/or Risk Management are responsible for responding to such legal requests and for receiving service on behalf of the university.

(4) EWU Policy 204-02: Postings and Flags clarifies which flags may be flown on the PUB flagpole and that such flags are intended to convey university messages.

(5) EWU Policy 302-04: Intellectual Property Management updates the membership of the Intellectual Property Committee. Updates language to align with the UFE collective bargaining agreement and language about use of resources to align with proposed changes to EWU Policy 901-02.

(6) EWU Policy 401-02: Additional or Outside Compensated Work updates language about when EWU approval is required for outside employment to better align with the requirements of the Executive Ethics Board. Indicates that employees must clearly identify that any outside employment or consulting is done in their individual capacities. Due to changes passed by the Legislature in spring 2022, a new section is added to permit research employees to use a de minimis amount of university resources to engage in compensated work outside of the university related to their area of expertise. Rules about honoraria are moved from EWU Policy 901-01 into this policy. Increases the threshold for when preapproval is required for honoraria from $100 to $200.

(7) EWU Policy 401-10: Remote Work is a new policy clarifying the standards and procedures for employees who work remotely. A remote employee is someone who works at a location outside of Washington or whose official work location is their personal residence, as compared to someone who may be telecommuting with an official work location at an EWU facility.

(8) EWU Policy 402-01: Sexual Misconduct, Interpersonal Violence and Title IX Responsibilities adds a provision prohibiting employees from engaging in consensual sexual intercourse or sexual contact while on campus outside of one’s own residence or while performing official university functions.

(9) EWU Policy 402-03: Accommodating Persons with Disabilities adds a process for students and employees to raise concerns about the appropriateness of an accommodation and/or the provision of an accommodation through a grievance process. The grievance process is informal in nature and intended to address concerns at a lower level prior to referring a matter for a formal investigation.

(10) EWU Policy 901-01: Ethical Standards is the language regarding honoraria is being removed from this policy and added to EWU Policy 401-02 (Additional or Outside Compensated Work).

(11) EWU Policy 901-02: Appropriate Use of University Resources. Due to changes passed by the Legislature in spring 2022, EWU is now able to allow research employees to use university resources for research purposes that were previously prohibited. Under the proposed change, research employees will be permitted to use a limited amount of university resources to support their research even if the faculty may privately benefit from such research. For example, a faculty member who is expected to publish a book as part of their job requirements at EWU could use limited university resources to produce the book and then sell it in a private marketplace.

(12) EWU Policy 902-06: Hazing Prevention (new) sets forth the standards for preventing and responding to hazing incidents consistent with the Sam’s Law Act, RCW 28B.10.900.

(13) WAC 172-121: Student Conduct Code clarifies jurisdiction, aligns rules regarding being under the influence of marijuana with being under the influence of alcohol, updates types of violation, and reorganizes sections to make the code easier to read.

Date of intended adoption: Dec. 9, 2022

EWU will adopt the changes to WAC 172-121 based on the statutory authority found in RCW 28B.35.120(12).