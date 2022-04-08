Public Hearing on Proposed Policy Changes on Thursday, April 28

Eastern Washington University will conduct a public hearing on proposed amendments to several WACs and EWU policies at 2 p.m. on Thursday, April 28, at Tawanka Hall 215A.

The purpose of the hearing is to allow people an opportunity to present their views, either orally or in writing, on the proposed changes.

You may submit written comments on the proposed changes to Annika Scharosch, AVP for Civil Rights, Compliance & Enterprise Risk Management, at Tawanka Hall 211, or email to ascharosch@ewu.edu. Written comments must be submitted by noon on April 29.

Proposed rule and policy changes may be viewed on the University Policy Administration website.

Proposed changes include:

WAC 172-139-010, regarding commercial activities, is being revised to clarify that EWU’s rules regarding commercial activities on campus apply both within facilities and on all university property.

WAC Chapter 172-64, regarding alcohol policy, is being revised to update the rules regarding alcohol on campus to permit the possession, tasting, brewing and other use of alcoholic beverages in academic courses that have a Class 15 Permit issued through the Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board.

WAC Chapter 172-90, regarding student academic integrity, is being revised to modify the appointment process for the academic integrity board, calculation of dates during the process, and the process for adjudicating significant academic integrity issues that may rise to the level of a potential suspension or expulsion.

EWU Policy 602-02, regarding employee immunizations, is being modified to reduce the number of MMR vaccinations required for employees, to make the current Covid-19 immunization requirement permanent, and to allow EWU to require Covid testing for certain groups of employees in the future based on recommendations from public health authorities.

EWU Policy 402-05, regarding Title IX investigations and hearings, is being revised to clarify the process for investigating and adjudicating Title IX complaints against employees.

The date for intended adoption for the WACs is May 20. The University will adopt the revised WACs based on the statutory authority found in RCW 28b.35.120(12). These changes are not necessitated by federal law or by federal or state court decision.

Name of Agency Personnel Responsible for Drafting: Annika Scharosch, Tawanka Hall 211, 509.359.6724.

Implementation and Enforcement: Dr. David May, Showalter Hall 214, 509.359.6362.