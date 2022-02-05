PUB Meeting Spaces Available

The PUB is Eastern’s student union building and the center of a thriving campus community. It’s a place where faculty and staff gather and, most importantly, connect with EWU students between classes and on a personal level.

The Nysether Community Room (NCR), on the PUB’s first floor, has been an underutilized space on campus in previous years, and the prior pricing structure for non-student groups may have been cost prohibitive. The PUB administration has worked closely with key campus partners to adjust the pricing structure for this space while still maintaining the resources needed to keep the space well-kept and operational.

Campus departments can now rent the NCR for a discounted fee of $150 per day for a basic setup. For audio/visual support that requires a professional sound technician, additional costs may apply based upon the needs of the event. As the PUB is a student-funded building, student organizations are not charged the rental fee, but will still incur costs for audio/visual support.

The PUB offers six meeting rooms that can be scheduled at no cost to student organizations and campus departments. Reservations can be made for meeting rooms and the NCR through 25 Live.