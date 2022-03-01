PUB Hosts Art Showcase for Eagles – Register by Wednesday at Noon

Eagle artists are welcome to showcase their work at an upcoming event, held from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. on Tuesday, March 8, at the PUB NCR.

The inaugural PUB Art Showcase is open to students, faculty, staff and alumni who want to show off their phenomenal artwork to the campus community. Please register by noon on Wednesday, March 2 to participate.

Please contact Michelle Schultz at mschultz@ewu.edu or call 509.359.7921 for questions or accommodations. We can’t wait to experience the next piece of artwork that will stick with us for a lifetime!