Provost Candidate Open Forums are Scheduled

In the fall of 2024, CSTEM Dean David Bowman and Faculty Organization Vice-President Ginelle Hustrulid were asked to lead the Provost Search Screening Committee in pursuit of Eastern Washington University’s next provost and vice president for Academic Affairs. 

The 10-person committee worked with WittKieffer in a national search to identify four finalists for the position. The finalists will be on the EWU campus in Cheney between Jan. 27 and Feb. 6. 

There will be a central website published that includes information about each candidate’s credentials, including biographies and CVs, and a link to provide feedback. We will keep you posted as to when that site will be published. 

In the meantime, here are the dates of the open forums for each candidate:

Monday, Jan. 27, 11 a.m. – noon: Open Forum with Candidate One

Thursday, Jan. 30, 11 a.m. – noon: Open Forum with Candidate Two

Monday, Feb. 3, 11 a.m. – noon: Open Forum with Candidate Three

Wednesday, Feb. 5, 11 a.m. – noon: Open Forum with Candidate Four

Provost Search Committee Members:

David Bowman (co-chair), dean, College of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics

Ginelle Hustrulid (co-chair), professor, Department of Design

Miguel Novella, professor, Spanish

Lesli Cleveland, professor and chair, Communication Sciences and Disorders

James Rosenzweig, professor, education

Esteban Rodriguez-Marek, chair and professor, Computer Science and Electrical Engineering

Cesar Portillo, chief of staff, Office of the President

Alexandra Rosenbrook, controller

Jackie Coomes, vice provost, professor, mathematics

Jenny Hyde, interim associate dean, professor, Fine and Performing Arts

