Provost Candidate Open Forums are Scheduled

In the fall of 2024, CSTEM Dean David Bowman and Faculty Organization Vice-President Ginelle Hustrulid were asked to lead the Provost Search Screening Committee in pursuit of Eastern Washington University’s next provost and vice president for Academic Affairs.
The 10-person committee worked with WittKieffer in a national search to identify four finalists for the position. The finalists will be on the EWU campus in Cheney between Jan. 27 and Feb. 6.
There will be a central website published that includes information about each candidate’s credentials, including biographies and CVs, and a link to provide feedback. We will keep you posted as to when that site will be published.
In the meantime, here are the dates of the open forums for each candidate:
Monday, Jan. 27, 11 a.m. – noon: Open Forum with Candidate One
- Tawanka Hall Room 215A/B/C
- Join Zoom meeting
Thursday, Jan. 30, 11 a.m. – noon: Open Forum with Candidate Two
- Tawanka Hall Room 215A/B/C
- Join Zoom meeting
Monday, Feb. 3, 11 a.m. – noon: Open Forum with Candidate Three
- Tawanka Hall Room 215A/B/C
- Join Zoom meeting
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 11 a.m. – noon: Open Forum with Candidate Four
- Tawanka Hall Room 215A/B/C
- Join Zoom meeting
Provost Search Committee Members:
David Bowman (co-chair), dean, College of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics
Ginelle Hustrulid (co-chair), professor, Department of Design
Miguel Novella, professor, Spanish
Lesli Cleveland, professor and chair, Communication Sciences and Disorders
James Rosenzweig, professor, education
Esteban Rodriguez-Marek, chair and professor, Computer Science and Electrical Engineering
Cesar Portillo, chief of staff, Office of the President
Alexandra Rosenbrook, controller
Jackie Coomes, vice provost, professor, mathematics
Jenny Hyde, interim associate dean, professor, Fine and Performing Arts