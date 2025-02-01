Project to Impact Cedar Street Access: Jan. 5-10

A portion of Cedar Street, between Washington Street and 11th Street, will be closed from Jan. 6 through Jan. 10 for the installation of new boilers into the campus’s heating plant at Rozell, EWU Facilities and Planning announced.

No parking will be permitted on Cedar Street in the closed section beginning on Sunday, Jan. 5. Sidewalks will also be closed in this section and in the front of Rozell, on Washington Street.

EWU Facilities and Planning recommends that people use Elm Street and 9th Street as detours during this time.