Professional Development – Adaptable Dispute Resolution

Want to learn the different pathways to resolve conflict? The Student Rights and Responsibilities Office (SRR) is offering professional development opportunities for faculty and staff.

Please watch our introduction video to learn more about how you can resolve conflicts that arise in the workplace and even in your personal life by learning skills in Adaptable Dispute Resolution.

Adaptable Dispute Resolution, also known as ADR, is a collaborative approach to problem solving. It offers individuals a way to more fully understand the viewpoint of the other party, or parties, involved in a conflict or disagreement. It also allows for parties to come up with more creative alternatives to solving issues and is often more conversationally based.

The upcoming courses are listed below, along with registration links. **Please note that you must complete the ADR course before signing up for any other trainings.

ADR, Mediation and Restorative Justice Trainings and Links

ADR Course – Fall 2023: In this educational 4-week course, you will learn the basics of ADR processes (with a focus on history, development, and benefits of mediation, restorative practices, and restorative justice). Additionally, participants will learn how ADR will be implemented on the EWU campus. To register, use this link . Oct 26 |1-2 p.m. Nov. 2 | 1-2 p.m. Nov. 9 | 1-2 p.m. Nov. 16 | 3:30-4:30 p.m.

Mediation Training – Winter 2024: This training is for staff and faculty who have completed the 4-week Introduction to ADR class and wish to gain skills focused on Mediation and becoming a community Mediator. A mediator is a neutral third party who facilitates communication between two or more parties who are in conflict with each other. The role of a mediator is to help the parties involved identify their respective interests and concerns and to find common ground and mutually acceptable solutions. To register, use this link . Jan 18-19| 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.

ADR Course – Winter 2024: In this educational 4-week course, you will learn the basics of ADR processes (with a focus on history, development, and benefits of mediation, restorative practices, and restorative justice). Additionally, participants will learn how ADR will be implemented on the EWU campus. To register, use this link . Feb. 1 | p.m.-2 p.m. Feb. 15 | 1 p.m.-2 p.m. Feb. 22 | 1 p.m.-2 p.m. Feb. 29 | 1 p.m.-2 p.m.

Restorative Justice (RJ) Community Stakeholder Training – 2024: In this 3.5-hour training, you will get a refresher on the basics of restorative justice (RJ), learn more in depth about RJ processes that will be utilized at EWU, learn what your role will be as a RJ community stakeholder, learn what the RJ process feels like and the process’s goals through a mock mini-RJ session. To register, use this link . March 14 | 1– 4:30 p.m.

