Pride Center Offering Summer Advocate Trainings

The Pride Center is offering Advocate trainings this summer.

The trainings will help participants learn to better advocate for our LGBTQ+ community. Those wishing to take Advocate Level 2 must have completed Level 1 during the last two years.

Level 1 Advocates are able to provide basic, informed support when interacting with LGBTQ+ students.

Level 2 Advocates are equipped with self-reflection skills and advanced knowledge to better advocate for transgender and gender non-conforming students.

Please sign up for one of the summer trainings on the Pride Center website.