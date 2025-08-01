President’s Welcome Back Celebration: Jan. 29

Join us for a time-traveling celebration to kick off the new year from 3-5 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 29, in the PUB’s Nysether Community Room.



Doors open at 2:45 p.m. with the celebration countdown starting at 3 p.m.



Dress up for your division’s era :



Student Affairs: 1950’s

Advancement: 1960’s

Academic Affairs: 1970’s

Business & Finance: 1980’s

Athletics & President’s Office: 1990’s



*Supervisors are encouraged to allow employees the opportunity to attend, as schedules permit.