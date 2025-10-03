President’s Step Aerobics: March 17

President Shari McMahan is inviting faculty, staff and students to join her for a step aerobics class, from noon – 1 p.m., Monday, March 17, in Gym 270.

Spots are available on a first-come first-served basis.

McMahan is a licensed and certified fitness instructor and participants will be treated to a full-body workout while having fun with the campus community. It’s a healthy midday break!

To make arrangements to access accommodation, please call Chandalin Bennett at 509.359.6362 or email cmbennett@ewu.edu one week in advance.