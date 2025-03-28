President’s Step Aerobics Classes: April 7 & 18

President Shari McMahan is inviting faculty, staff and students to join her for two upcoming step aerobics classes, from noon – 1 p.m., Monday, April 7, and Friday, April 18, in Gym 270.

Spots are available on a first-come first-served basis, and people of all fitness abilities are welcome.

McMahan is a licensed and certified fitness instructor, and participants will be treated to a full-body workout while having fun with the campus community. It’s a healthy midday break!

To make arrangements to access accommodations, please call Chandalin Bennett at 509.359.6362 or email cmbennett@ewu.edu one week in advance.