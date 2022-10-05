President’s Message About Required Faculty and Staff Training to Keep Students Safe

Message from EWU President Shari McMahan on Oct. 4, 2022

Dear EWU Faculty and Staff,

As members of the Eastern Washington University campus community, we all play a part in ensuring that we are a safe, welcoming and inclusive place for students, faculty, staff and visitors. We are an institution that respects one another, values each other’s contributions and does not tolerate discrimination, degrading behavior or sexual misconduct. These values, underpinned with our grit, grace, gratitude and greatness for one another, are our commitment to being “all in” as one united Eagle family.

To that end, the State of Washington and EWU are requiring all faculty and staff to complete training on Title IX, Hazing and DEI. Not only will this strengthen our understanding on these topics, but it will inform us of our responsibilities in responding to incidents that violate our laws and policies.

This training is required for all EWU employees, including student employees. If you have taken the Title IX training within the past year, you do not need to retake it at this time, however you will still need to complete the DEI and Hazing trainings. If you have not taken the Title IX training in the past year, you need to meet all three training requirements.

All three trainings are available via one of these scheduled real-time (synchronous) offerings:

Via Zoom – Oct. 6, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

– Oct. 6, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Via Zoom – Oct. 27, 9 a.m.-Noon

– Oct. 27, 9 a.m.-Noon In-Person (Tawanka 215 B/C) – Nov. 2, 1-4 p.m.

Note: additional dates will be posted in the “In-Person & Zoom Trainings” section of the HR training website.

Alternatively, you may choose to complete the three individual trainings at your own pace (asynchronously) online provided by our Get Inclusive platform:

DEI for the Workplace

Harassment & Title IX

Hazing

Please work with your supervisor to determine which training times work best for your schedule with a completion date before the end of the fall term.

For questions regarding the Zoom or in-person training, please contact Human Resources at 509.359.2381 or via email at hr@ewu.edu. For questions regarding the Get Inclusive online training, please contact the Center for Inclusive Excellence at CIE@ewu.edu.

Thank you for your commitment to building a safer, more inclusive Eagle experience.

Sincerely,

Shari

Dr. Shari McMahan

President

Eastern Washington University

214 Showalter Hall, Cheney, WA 99004

president@ewu.edu | 509.359.6362

ewu.edu