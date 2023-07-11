President’s Fitness Class on Nov. 15

The campus community is invited to join President McMahan as she leads a Step Aerobics class from noon-1 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 15. The class, offered free of charge, will be held in the PEA Gym, 266.
