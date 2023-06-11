President’s Fall Recognition Luncheon is Nov. 16

Invitation emailed from President McMahan’s Office on Nov. 6

Dear Eagles,

Fall is in full swing – a time to begin reflecting on the past year and to strengthen our commitment to moving forward together. Eastern is a thriving institution because we believe in giving grace and gratitude – two traits of the EWU Creed – and recognizing those around us who have contributed to our long-term success as an institution.

In that spirit, I invite you to join me at the Fall Recognition Luncheon to celebrate our Distinguished Service Award winners and our service anniversary pin recipients. Lunch will include a full fall-themed meal, beverages, and pumpkin pie!

Date: Thursday, Nov. 16

Time: Noon-2 p.m. (open buffet style) A short program will begin at 12:45 p.m.

Location: Nysether Community Room, PUB

To make arrangements for access accommodation, please call

509.359.6362 or email presidentsoffice@ewu.edu one week in advance.