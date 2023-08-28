President’s 2023 University Convocation

Faculty, staff and community members are invited to join President Shari McMahan as she ushers in a new tradition at EWU: University Convocation. The address will begin at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 19 in the Showalter Auditorium.

The event, to be held each fall, will feature a presidential address that celebrates the beginning of the academic year and the arrival on campus of our newest students. If you can’t make the event in person, it is also accessible live stream through Zoom.

If you can’t join the live stream, a video recording and summary will be available on InsideEWU.

Immediately following Convocation, the Class of 2027, led by the Eagle Marching Band and EWU Cheer, will Pass Through the Pillars to begin their academic lives at Eastern. Help us line Showalter’s Hello Walk to cheer them on, and then join us for the Barbecue Luncheon that follows.