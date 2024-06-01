Presidential Zumba

President Shari McMahan will teach a Zumba® class at noon on Wednesday, Aug. 21 in Gym 270.

The class, offered free of charge, provides the opportunity to get in a good workout while connecting with other members of our campus community.

McMahan, a licensed and certified fitness instructor, welcomes campus community members of all fitness levels to participate in the Zumba® class, which features upbeat Latin-inspired music and dance moves.

Wear your best sneakers and be sure to bring a bottle of water to stay hydrated. See you there!