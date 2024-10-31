Presidential Zumba: Nov. 13

Grab your workout clothes and water bottle for a round of Presidential Zumba®.

President Shari McMahan, who is a licensed and certified fitness instructor, will offer a free Zumba® class at noon, Wednesday, Nov. 13, in Gym 270.

Students, faculty and staff of all fitness abilities are welcome to attend.

The class provides participants with an opportunity to get in a good workout while connecting with other members of our campus community. With upbeat Latin-inspired music and dance moves galore, the class is a fun-filled way to get fit. See you there!

