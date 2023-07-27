Presidential Fitness Class Offered On Aug. 22

Presidential Fitness Class Offered On Aug. 22

Throw on the leg warmers and headbands as President McMahan is inviting faculty, staff and students to join her for a retro step aerobics class.

Participants will get a full-body workout in a fun atmosphere – a perfect midday break.

Noon-1 p.m. |Tuesday, Aug. 22 | PEA Gym 270

The class, which will be held noon-1 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 22 in PEA Gym 270, is available on a first-come first-served basis.

To make arrangements to access accommodation, please call 509.359.2371 or email presidentsoffice@ewu.edu one week in advance.

*80s neon is encouraged but not required!

 
