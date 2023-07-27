Presidential Fitness Class Offered On Aug. 22

Throw on the leg warmers and headbands as President McMahan is inviting faculty, staff and students to join her for a retro step aerobics class.

Participants will get a full-body workout in a fun atmosphere – a perfect midday break.

Noon-1 p.m. |Tuesday, Aug. 22 | PEA Gym 270

The class, which will be held noon-1 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 22 in PEA Gym 270, is available on a first-come first-served basis.

To make arrangements to access accommodation, please call 509.359.2371 or email presidentsoffice@ewu.edu one week in advance.

*80s neon is encouraged but not required!