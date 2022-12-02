President Offering Zumba Class for Faculty and Staff

An Invitation from EWU President Shari McMahan:

Thank you to those who were able to attend my previous Zumba® class! I’ve received a number of requests to offer another one, and I want to continue to connect with faculty and staff to build a vibrant campus culture.

So, please join me on Thursday, Dec. 15 from noon-1 p.m. at PEA 270 for another Zumba® session! As you may know by now, I am passionate about health and wellness activities, especially ones that get people together, smiling, working up a sweat and having a great time.

If you’re not familiar with Zumba®, it’s an upbeat fitness program using Latin-inspired dance moves and music, founded by Colombian dancer and choreographer Beto Pérez. Those who participate in Zumba® classes enjoy the fast-paced dances inspired by the salsa, merengue, and samba. This class will be combined with low-impact aerobics and pop music. No experience necessary!

With the chilly weather outside, this is the perfect time for a fun workout indoors!

Space is limited, so arrive early–I look forward to seeing you!

Shari

Those needing accommodations should contact Chandalin Bennett at 359-6362 or cmbennett@ewu.edu.