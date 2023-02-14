Presentation on the Nurdagi, Turkey earthquake: What we know and why it happened

David Bowman, dean of the College of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics at Eastern, will discuss the magnitude 7.8 earthquake in Turkey at 7 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 25, at the Golden Handle Brewing Co., 154 S. Madison in Spokane as part of its “Suds & Science” series.

Bowman is an earthquake expert and will explain the science behind the devastating event, and what we might expect next. The CSTEM dean presented a similar lecture to campus last week, and has appeared on several local TV news programs.