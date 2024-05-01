Pre-Applications Open for Summer Grant Proposal Workshop

Together with the Provost’s Office, the Office of Grant and Research Development (OGRD) has created the inaugural Summer Proposal Development Academy to build the capacity for EWU faculty and staff to write grant and contract proposals.

All EWU faculty and non-student staff may apply for this opportunity, which may be compensated at $5,000 for participating faculty and staff. The pre-application will help to pre-determine any compensation.

Pre-applications are due by March 25. If invited, full applications are due April 25.

You can use this link to review the Request for Proposals (RFP) and apply. ORGD will be holding a webinar to discuss this program, with the dates and times included in the RFP.