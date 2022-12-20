Policy Workshops for 2023 Feature In-Person and Zoom Options

Two upcoming 2023 winter Policy workshops offer options for EWU faculty and staff to attend either in-person or remotely.

The three-hour long winter Policy workshops provide information and resources on key EWU policies, while also detailing your related responsibilities. This workshop fulfills training requirements for Title IX, Hazing and DEI.

Here are the details for workshops in January and February:

Zoom Workshop: Tuesday, Jan. 24 | 1-4 p.m.

If you don’t have Zoom loaded on your computer, you can access it through ewu.zoom.us (If you need accommodations, please email hr@ewu.edu)

In-Person Workshop: Wednesday, Feb. 1 | 9 a.m.-noon | Tawanka 215 B/C (If you need accommodations, please email hr@ewu.edu.)