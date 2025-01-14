Title IX, Hazing, DEI & Ethics (Policy Workshop) – Mandatory Training for New Employees

All new employees, including student employees, are required to complete Title IX, Hazing, DEI & Ethics (Policy Workshop) training for employees.

Please attend the upcoming training session if you are able. Note that the first two hours of the training cover the required topics of Title IX, Hazing and DEI. The third hour of the training is optional and focuses on Ethics and Records. We highly encourage new employees to attend all three hours.

Wednesday, Feb. 12 | 1 – 4 p.m. | via Zoom

See the Trainings & Workshops Calendar for additional training opportunities.

No pre-registration is required. Thank you for participating!

Release time must be coordinated with your supervisor. Please contact Michelle Ferazza with questions and/or accommodation requests. 509.359.6790 or mferazza@ewu.edu.