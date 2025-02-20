Policy & Priorities: A Legislative Discussion

Join us on Tuesday, Feb. 25, from 11-11:45 a.m. via Zoom for a 2025 legislative update.

President McMahan will share insights from her recent visit to Olympia and Washington DC, highlighting key discussions and priorities for our institution.

Executive Director of Government Relations David Buri and Professor and Faculty Legislative Liaison Sam Ligon will also provide an update on their ongoing work at the state level.

Anna Frost, PhD, Senior Grant writer & Proposal Developer, Grants and Research Development Department, will provide an overview of our grants program.

This is a great opportunity to stay informed about legislative developments impacting our campus community.