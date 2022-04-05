PLUS Academic Coaching is Ready to Help

PLUS Academic Coaching is accepting registrations for students who want to learn study skills that can translate into better grades and increased opportunities. Limited spaces are available, so please go online and sign up right away.

If you would like to develop and improve skills in time management, study and testing strategies, note-taking, and motivation, then PLUS Academic Coaching can help. You will meet weekly with a peer academic coach to learn new strategies and get the support you need to be successful in classes as you earn your degree.

Over 87% of students who attend six or more sessions maintain Good Academic Standing. What are you waiting for? Sign up today!



