Please Take a Survey to Help the Grant & Research Office Identify Opportunities

The staff in the Office of Grant and Research Development (OGRD) released a survey to help identify areas of opportunity in all aspects of research administration.

OGRD is pursuing a funding opportunity to expand our staffing and support services. Between Jan. 8-26, we are seeking input from all faculty and staff about the areas of opportunity in all aspects of research administration to best meet your specific needs.

Please help us understand the areas of opportunity and sources of frustration in how grants and contracts are administered at EWU. The results from this survey will be summarized in the grant proposal, but otherwise not be publicly available.

This survey should take 6-12 minutes of your time. Your participation is anonymous and voluntary. While you use EWU’s Single Sign-On (SSO) to access the survey, your identity is not linked to your answers and we will have no way to track who has or has not answered the survey.

Furthermore, one question asks if you are willing to participate in a Focus Group; a positive answer to that question sends you to an external Google form that is not linked to your survey answers.

Thank you for taking this survey and helping us design a Grants & Research office that better suits your needs!