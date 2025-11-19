Please Bring Donations for EWU Food Pantry by Thursday

Please Bring Food Donations for the EWU Food Pantry by Thursday!

Departments across campus are pitching in to raise shelf-stable food to help students and fellow employees who need a hand as we continue to battle high prices for groceries and other essentials.

To participate, please contribute to your team’s donation box or bring non-perishable food items with you to tomorrow’s Fall Recognition Luncheon, from noon – 2 p.m., in the PUB’s NCR.

All donations support the EWU Pantry – helping our very own campus community.