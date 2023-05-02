Planned Interview Dates for Position of VP for Student Affairs

Eastern Washington University will conduct daylong interviews of candidates for the Vice President for Student Affairs position.

Interviews will be held on the dates listed below. We will provide more detailed information regarding the names and qualifications of the candidates, and the times of scheduled interview activities, as more information becomes available.

Candidate 1: Tuesday, May 9

Candidate 2: Thursday, May 11

Candidate 3: Monday, May 15 or Wednesday, May 17 (TBD)

Candidate 4: Monday, May 22