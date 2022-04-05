Pitch Ideas and Vie for Start-Up Funds at Sparks Weekend

Do you have an innovative start-up idea that needs to be further developed or could your pitch plan use a hint of fine-tuning?

Put your business concept to the test while competing for start-up funds and advancing professional skills during Sparks Weekend, a three-day pitch competition. Eastern Washington University and McKinstry are co-sponsors of the event, to be held April 29-May 1, at the Catalyst.

The competition brings together entrepreneurs, innovators, developers, engineers, designers and marketers who collaborate to build the foundation of a business over the course of a weekend. Three winning teams will be selected with the top team receiving a $50,000 start-up investment (subject to final due diligence and agreement on investment terms).

A refined business plan and weekend accomplishments will be presented on Sunday evening to a panel of judges.

Here’s a quick summary of the events:

Friday, April 29: 60 Second Pitch Night

Saturday, April 30: Hustle, Hack and Build Your MVP

Sunday, May 1: The Final Sprint and Presentation

Tickets cost $75 per person and include meals for the entire weekend and a Sparks Weekend shirt. To purchase tickets, visit the Sparks Weekend website.