Ping Pong Tournament to Help Northwest Autism Center: Nov. 21

Get ready to serve, smash, and support a great cause!

Eastern Washington University’s Recreation Management Program is partnering with Cheney Parks and Recreation to host a “Ping Pong Tournament for a Purpose.” The tournament, which begins at 6 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 21, raises funds to benefit the Northwest Autism Center.

Organizers say the tournament will help community members with autism while also spreading awareness about Eastern’s new Therapeutic Recreation Minor. This is a fantastic opportunity to have fun, connect with others, and make a real difference in our community.

Date: Friday, Nov. 21

Time: 6 p.m.

Location: Wren Pierson Community Center, 615 4th St., Cheney

Entry Donation: $5 entry – cash and card donations accepted and can be used to buy raffle tickets, spin to win prizes, and food! All proceeds will go directly to supporting Northwest Autism Center’s programs and services.

Whether you’re a seasoned player or just picking up a paddle for the first time, everyone is welcome! There will be prizes, snacks, and plenty of fun along the way.

To register, use this online link and then go to the “ENRICHMENT” tab and register under your age group, or register at the door the day of the event.

Let’s rally for a cause and make this event a smash hit! 🏓💙



