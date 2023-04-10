Philosophy Night to Explore ‘End of the World and Beginning of the Next’

Eastern Washington University is joining with the Spokane Public Library to host Public Philosophy Night, from 6-9 p.m. on Friday, April 14, at the Spokane Public Library, 906 W. Main Ave. in Spokane.

The featured speaker, José-Antonio Orosco, Ph.D, author and professor of philosophy at Oregon State University, will give a presentation entitled: Philosophy for the End of the World – and the Beginning of the Next.

The evening of speakers, conversations and snacks is brought to you by EWU English and Philosophy departments and the EWU College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences.

Thank you to PLATO (Philosophy Learning and Teaching Organization) for being a proud sponsor of this event.