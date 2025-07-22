PCE + EWU Support Staff Connections: Aug. 26

Join us for an upcoming webinar focused on EWU Professional & Continuing Education (PCE) overview, staff and support connections, and the Updated EWU certificate process, designed for EWU staff, supporting units, and interested faculty.

The webinar runs from 1 – 2 p.m. PST on Tuesday, Aug. 26.

This session will explore how EWU PCE partners across campus to support student success through collaborative programming and streamlined processes. Learn how your department can engage with EWU PCE, gain clarity on the updated certificate workflow, and connect with the EWU PCE team and guest speakers.

A Q&A session will follow, providing space for questions and shared insights across departments such as Records and Registration, CAAR, the Career Center, Financial Aid, and more.

Register Here

