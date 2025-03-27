PCE + EWU Faculty Connections Webinar 04/04/25

EWU Professional and Continuing Education is hosting a webinar for faculty connections that includes a Q&A from 1-2 p.m., Friday, April 4.
Featured topics include PCE updates, faculty PCE credit/non-credit connections, and EWU certificates move to PCE.
Speakers for the webinar include the PCE team, Karen Wenzel, adjunct faculty, Recreation Experience Management, and Vice Provost Jackie Coomes. Please connect with your college and/or the Faculty Commons for details on attending this webinar.
Access the Zoom link here.