PCE + EWU Alumni Connections: July 29

Join us for a special webinar spotlighting EWU Professional & Continuing Education (PCE) and its growing connection to the EWU alumni community. We’d love to see you there and explore how together we can continue building a strong Eagle community through education and collaboration.

The webinar will run from 1 – 2 p.m. on Tuesday, July 29.

Whether you’re an EWU staff member, part of a supporting unit, or a proud alum interested in giving back, this session will highlight how EWU PCE drives innovative, inclusive learning experiences and creates meaningful partnerships across campus and beyond.

Learn about EWU PCE’s mission and evolving role in supporting lifelong learners, opportunities for EWU alumni to engage as mentors, partners, or content experts and the latest updates to EWU’s certificate programs and how they serve both students and alumni. You’ll also have a chance to connect with the EWU PCE team, hear from guest speakers across EWU, and ask questions during our open Q&A.

Register Here

EWU Alumni Flyer

